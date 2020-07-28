Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are Proud Parents of a Daughter

Joe Jonas mad Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

The Game of Thrones alum and her rocker husband welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday,July 22 and have christened her Willa, TMZ reports.

News that the couple were expecting a child, hit the airwaves in February with the incredibly private duo refusing to publicly comment on the 24+year-old’s pregnancy at that time.

At the moment, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are yet to publicly acknowledge the arrival of their little one born a week ago.

The couple fed speculations that they were expecting a boy back in March when during a shopping trip in Studio City, Calif. “Sophie and Joe picked up several boy toys such as action figures, boy pilot and NASA costumes and Sophie was saying how cute everything was,” a source detailed at the time. “It seemed like they were only interested in male items.”

Congratulations to the new parents on the arrival of their baby.

