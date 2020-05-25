Joe Igbokwe axed as Igbo leader in Lagos

The leadership of Ndigbo in Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) has sacked Engr. Joe Igbokwe as its apex leader ‘for not promoting Igbo cause in Lagos’.

Igbokwe presently serves as the special adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The group, at a news conference chaired by the Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State and Chairman of Ndigbo Council of Ndieze in Lagos, Christian Nwachukwu, said Igbokwe had not advanced the cause of the ethnic group since he became leader.

According to the group, it had found a better leader in Jude Idimogu, the lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo State Constituency 2 in the House of Assembly.

