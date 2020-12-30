Joe Clark who Inspired Movie, ‘Lean on Me’, is Dead

Joe Clark, the Black American principal who inspired the1989 hit movie, ‘Lean on Me’ has passed away at the age of 82.

The New Jersey High School Principal was known to be uncompromising in getting his students quality education and played on screen by Morgan Freeman.

Joe Clark’s hardwork and commitment brought a positive turn around to the lives of his students, many of whom were from dirt-poor backgrounds, abused drugs and were prone to violence.

He was known for using a bullhorn and baseball bat round up his students into shape as seen on screen.

May his soul rest in peace.

