Joe Budden’s Ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose Details Allegations of Physical Abuse During Their Relationship

Tahiry Jose is spilling on the alleged physical abuse and domestic violence she suffered while dating Joe Budden.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, talking about her ‘situationship’ with rapper, Vado and him seemingly attacking her during an episode of ‘Marriage Bootcamp: Hiphop edition’, the ‘Love and Hiphop’ star opened up about suffering domestic violence from Budden too.

Tahiry Jose alleged that her relationship with the media personality and former rapper started off with verbal abuse which then escalated to Joe Budden putting his hands on her.

She made shocking claims that she suffered a broken nose, fractured ribs and more during the years long violent relationship.

Jose particularly recalled an episode where the broadcaster threw her down the stairs.

“I’ve had to endure this bully for the last ten years. I even befriended the bully. I didn’t know what else to do.

“I think the way I was dealing with being in a relationship with Joe was just tucking it in, hiding, it, cause I can’t stop,” she said.

In the past, Joe Budden sort of admitted to roughing Tahiry Jose up after he caught her cheating.

“I mushed the s**t out of her f**king a–. And I think she was asking to get mushed.

“She was dead caught cheating and I was fresh off tour and I was like ‘What’s up? You’re caught, you’re busted,”

he told Angela Yee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

