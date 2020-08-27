Joe Budden Says He’s Pulling His Podcast Off Spotify

Joe Budden is done with Spotify.

Per Billboard, the rapper who controls one of the biggest podcasts on the platform, The Joe Budden Podcast, has said that his contract with the tech company will end in September.

“We have seven episodes left,” he told listeners on the Wednesday episode of his show. “We are approaching the end of our Spotify contract.”

He further added that as of Sept. 23, “I cannot tell you where this podcast will be. But as it stands, I can tell you where it will not be, and that is Spotify.”

While no word has been spoken about why he is leaving the streamer, Billboard notes that the rapper has been asking for better remuneration for the work he has done for the platform but his deal was never upped.

Perhaps it is why he has chosen to back off the platform?

Head over to Billboard to see the rest of the story.

