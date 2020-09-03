Joe Budden Responds to Ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose’s Domestic Violence Claims

Joe Budden has responded to claims of domestic violence made by his ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose during her interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

The rapper and broadcaster took to his podcast, ‘I’ll name this later’ to call out the Love and Hip Hop star, naming her a ‘cancerous and toxic liar’.

During the podcast, Joe Budden asides for calling Jose names, alleged that they were both toxic in the relationship and she was physically violent towards him too.

“We were toxic to each other and I’m glad the climate has changed and we are able to have some conversations today that we couldn’t have back then because, today, I’m very comfortable saying you were abusive! You used to beat my a**!

“You threw sh*t, you hit me, you kicked me, you did a whole bunch of sh*t”, he said.

Budden went on to state that the episode where she had a broken nose had nothing to do with him and he wonders at the need for her to speak these false stories now.

Listen to a snippet of the podcast below.

