Joe Biden Campaign Sells Out Fly Swatters Hours After Vice Presidential Debate

Good times are here for the Joe Biden Campaign team as they managed to make some coins as well as send a petty message to the Trump/Pence’s camp in the same breath.

After the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence on Wednesday, October 8, where a fly stole the show after landing on Pence’s head, the Biden team added fly swatters to their campaign merchandise and sold out within hours.

All 35,000 units of the merch were inscribed with the message, “Truth Over Flies” printed along the handles.

CBS News reports that the $10 fly swatter was launched two hours after the fly landed on Pence which also birthed the viral hashtag, #FlyOnPence that ruled social media on that day.

Speaking on the decision to sell fly Swatters, merchandise director for Biden campaign, Zack McNamara said,

“The goal was to show that Joe Biden a d Kamala Harris will always choose truth over lies, science over fiction and unity over divison”.

