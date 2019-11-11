Joe Aibo ‘honoured’ to play for Nigeria

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo says he is honoured to represent Nigeria at the international level.

Aribo, who scored Rangers first goal in the Gers’ 2-0 win at Livingston on Sunday, told RangersTv after the game that he is happy to be in the Super Eagles set up and cannot wait to don their jersey and play.

Aribo has been named in the Nigeria squad for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Benin Republic and Lesotho in Group L, which also features Sierra Leone this month.

The central midfielder has enjoyed a brilliant start to his Super Eagles career, scoring two goals in two games, the first in a the 2-2 friendly draw against Ukraine on 10 September before repeating the feat in October with his side’s only goal in the 1-1 friendly draw with Brazil.

“It is always good to be part of the international squad, It is an honour to represent my country. I am just happy to be out there. I can’t wait to go out there and play,” Aribo stated.

Recently, Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said three-time African champions are stronger with Aribo included.