Joe Abah slams Runsewe for saying Bobrisky is ‘Worse than Ebola’

A former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr Joe Abah has described Otunba Segun Runsewe’s recent comment on Bobrisky as embarrassing.

The controversial crossdresser was said to have sparked an uproar at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja over the weekend while trying to use the female toilet.

In reaction to the stir caused by Bobrisky’s action, Runsewe who is the Director-General of National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC), warned female travellers of the danger posed by sharing toilets with Bobrisky, saying he constituted a serious threat to women.

Runsewe had said:

“Bobrisky is a serious health hazard for Nigeria and Nigerians. The health hazard Bobrisky has is worse than Ebola Virus Disease”

Reacting to Runsewe’s comment on Bobrisky, Abah wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

“This FGN obsession with Bobrisky is now officially embarrassing. Otunba Runsewe should conduct a survey on the issues Nigerians want his office to face, if he doesn’t know them.”

A Twitter user who said she doesn’t like to agree with the government, however, said

“Bobrisky shouldn’t have used the women’s toilet.”

This comes weeks after Runsewe had declared war on Bobrisky over his lifestyle which he said is not in conformity with the Nigerian culture.

He had declared him an embarrassment to the nation and threatened to arrest him, before reportedly ordering policemen to shut down the venue of the crossdresser’s birthday party in Lagos.