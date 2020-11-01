Jodie Turner-Smith to Play Anne Boleyn in a New Series

Jodie Turner-Smith reportedly will play the lead role in a new series about Anne Boleyn.

Per Variety, the “three-part psychological drama” is being made by Channel 5 in the United Kingdom and backed by ViacomCBS, and will see Turner-Smith co-staring alongside Paapa Essiedu in the series.

A bit about the subject of the drama:

Boleyn was Henry VIII’s second wife, the Queen of England between 1533 and 1536, and the mother of Queen Elizabeth I. She was executed on May 19, 1536.

Speaking about the new deal, Turner-Smith revealed in a statement:

“I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history’s most controversial queens to the screen. Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve [Hedderwick Turner]’s scripts immediately captured my imagination. In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today. I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman.”

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

