‘Jobs Come with Unconventional Lifestyles the Nigerian Police Must Learn to Deal With’, Nse Ikpe-Etim

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘Jobs Come with Unconventional Lifestyles the Nigerian Police Must Learn to Deal With’, Nse Ikpe-Etim

Nse Ikpe-Etim has been one of the celebrities at the forefront of the #EndSARS campaign and has pointed out new realities the  Nigerian Police must deal with.

The actress in a series of tweets made it known that not everyone has conventional jobs such as engineers, doctors, lawyers.

In the reality of our times where social media is the new crude, folks have jobs such as blogging, Influencer, Instagram models, etc. and these jobs come with unconventional lifestyles too.

She tweeted;

“We must normalize unconventional career paths. Not everyone is a doctor and engineer. All professions matter. Bloggers, web developers, Influencer, models, digital marketers, etc. These jobs come with unconventional lifestyles that the Nigerian Police must live with . #EndSarsNow

Nse Ikpe-Etim also urged folks to keep up the fight for the sake of Jimoh Isiaq who was murdered on Saturday, October 10, 2020 by rogue policemen during a peaceful protest in Ogbomoso and for every life lost in the hands of SARS operatives.

, , , ,

Related Posts

Lala Akindoju Fact Checks Lagos State Deputy Governor After Saying Protests Blocked Roads

October 11, 2020

Fabolous’ Longtime Partner, Emily B is Stunning in Maternity Pictures

October 11, 2020

Fans Accuse Chacha Eke Faani’s Husband of Controlling Her Social Media Following New Picture of the Couple

October 11, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply