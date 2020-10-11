‘Jobs Come with Unconventional Lifestyles the Nigerian Police Must Learn to Deal With’, Nse Ikpe-Etim

Nse Ikpe-Etim has been one of the celebrities at the forefront of the #EndSARS campaign and has pointed out new realities the Nigerian Police must deal with.

The actress in a series of tweets made it known that not everyone has conventional jobs such as engineers, doctors, lawyers.

In the reality of our times where social media is the new crude, folks have jobs such as blogging, Influencer, Instagram models, etc. and these jobs come with unconventional lifestyles too.

She tweeted;

“We must normalize unconventional career paths. Not everyone is a doctor and engineer. All professions matter. Bloggers, web developers, Influencer, models, digital marketers, etc. These jobs come with unconventional lifestyles that the Nigerian Police must live with . #EndSarsNow

Nse Ikpe-Etim also urged folks to keep up the fight for the sake of Jimoh Isiaq who was murdered on Saturday, October 10, 2020 by rogue policemen during a peaceful protest in Ogbomoso and for every life lost in the hands of SARS operatives.

We cannot lose this fight. If not for anything, for Jimoh Isiaq and every other person whose lives have been prematurely taken by the rogues called policemen. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality — Nse Ikpe-Etim (@NseIkpeEtim) October 11, 2020

To the people whose daily activities were disrupted due to protest blockades. Sorry for the inconvenience, we are trying to change the country. It will benefit you too.#EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — Nse Ikpe-Etim (@NseIkpeEtim) October 11, 2020

