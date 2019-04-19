Jobberman CEO, Ayodeji Adewunmi, Quits

The Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Jobberman, Ayodeji Adewunmi has resigned to build a professional career in investment.

Adewunmi resigned as the CEO of the biggest job site in Sub-Saharan Africa after nearly 10 years to pursue his new career.

“I think it is great timing to say goodbye and explore what is next,” he said.

“It is truly overwhelming but I have the comfort of knowing I leave Jobberman in better hands than my own. It is such an incredible feeling and honour to experience what you founded takes a life of its own.

“I will remain close to the company and have full faith in the team and new management to continue to solve Nigeria’s recruitment needs.”

However, the company has announced the Head of Jobs of Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM), Matthew Page as the interim head.

“We wish Ayodeji incredible success in the future and we are grateful for the impressive work he has done in building a remarkable brand.” Page said.

Launched in August 2009, Jobberman is the biggest job site in Sub-Saharan Africa with strategic partnerships with key media companies.

It became part of the portfolio of Ringier One Africa Media since 2017, and continues to be a hub for employment and interaction for entrepreneurs and professionals on the continent.