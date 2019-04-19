Jobberman CEO, Ayodeji Adewunmi, Quits

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Jobberman CEO, Ayodeji Adewunmi, Quits

The Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Jobberman, Ayodeji Adewunmi has resigned to build a professional career in investment.

Adewunmi resigned as the CEO of the biggest job site in Sub-Saharan Africa after nearly 10 years to pursue his new career.

“I think it is great timing to say goodbye and explore what is next,” he said.

“It is truly overwhelming but I have the comfort of knowing I leave Jobberman in better hands than my own. It is such an incredible feeling and honour to experience what you founded takes a life of its own.

“I will remain close to the company and have full faith in the team and new management to continue to solve Nigeria’s recruitment needs.”

However, the company has announced the Head of Jobs of Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM), Matthew Page as the interim head.

“We wish Ayodeji incredible success in the future and we are grateful for the impressive work he has done in building a remarkable brand.” Page said.

Launched in August 2009, Jobberman is the biggest job site in Sub-Saharan Africa with strategic partnerships with key media companies.

It became part of the portfolio of Ringier One Africa Media since 2017, and continues to be a hub for employment and interaction for entrepreneurs and professionals on the continent.

,

Related Posts

Graphic: Protest as Policeman ‘Stabs’ Man to Death in Rivers

April 19, 2019

‘We Collected N5m Ransom’ – Alleged Kidnappers of Lagos Fire Service Chief Confess

April 19, 2019

Police Officer, Who Killed 20-yr-old Lady in Ajegunle, Dismissed from Service

April 19, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *