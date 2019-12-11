Job-seeking man arrested for blocking president’s convoy

A man has been arrested in Kenya for blocking the convoy of President Uhuru Kenyatta to beg him for a job in the country’s military.

Uvinalies Nyabuto tried to stop Kenyatta’s convoy on State House road, asking him to help him get a job, Standard Media reports.

An intrepid Nyabuto obstructed the motorcade whilst holding a placard with the inscription:

“Your Excellency, kindly offer (me) a chance to join the (Kenya) Defence Forces. Am (sic) sorry for (the) disrespect (meted upon) your security.”

His stunt however didn’t achieve the desired result as the placard was confiscated and Nyabuto whisked away to a police station.