Job alert! INEC is recruiting…how to apply

The Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC), on Monday, announced the recruitment of Registration Area Officers, Administrative Officer and Executive Officers in all local government areas of the country.

Interested candidates should log on to INEC portal www.inecrecruitment.com to complete the prescribed application free of charge, the commission announced.

Applicants should not be above 35 years of age while the experience hired should not be above 45, INEC said in a newspaper advertorial on Monday.

“Applicants must possess Nation Certificate Examination or Nation Diploma (ND) with a minimum of two years post-qualification cognate experience,” INEC added in the advertorial.

