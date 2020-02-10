Job alert! INEC is recruiting…how to apply

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Job alert! INEC is recruiting…how to apply

The Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC), on Monday, announced the recruitment of Registration Area Officers, Administrative Officer and Executive Officers in all local government areas of the country.

Interested candidates should log on to INEC portal www.inecrecruitment.com to complete the prescribed application free of charge, the commission announced.

Applicants should not be above 35 years of age while the experience hired should not be above 45, INEC said in a newspaper advertorial on Monday.

“Applicants must possess Nation Certificate Examination or Nation Diploma (ND) with a minimum of two years post-qualification cognate experience,” INEC added in the advertorial.

See a copy of the advert below:

 

,

Related Posts

Boko Haram massacre: Zulum visits scene, condoles families of victims

February 10, 2020

‘Remand me in Kuje prison, not EFCC’ – Ex-AGF Adoke begs court

February 10, 2020

Senator Longjan dies at 75

February 10, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *