Joaquin Phoenix Dedicates SAG Award Win Nominees, Late Actor Heath Ledger

Last night, Joaquin Phoenix on Sunday received the prize for outstanding performance by a male actor in a film at the 2020 SAG Awards.

During his award speech, gave the spotlight to his fellow nominees, starting with an anecdote about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star DiCaprio, whom Phoenix said has been an inspiration to him for over 25 years.

“When I started acting again, and going to auditions, I’d always get to like the final callback, and I think many people know what that’s like,” he said, per THR. “And there would always be, like, two other guys that I was up against. And we’d always lose to this one kid. No actor would ever say his name because it was, like, too much, but every casting director would whisper, ‘It’s Leonardo.'”

Then he moved on to Ford v Ferrari actor Christian Bale, who he said “never turns in a bad performance.”

“It’s infuriating,” Phoenix said to laughs. “I wish you would one time just suck once.”

He then highlighted Marriage Story lead Driver’s “beautiful, nuanced” performances and his “devastating” portrayal in the Noah Baumbach-directed film. Phoenix also praised Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman before saying, “I can’t wait to see what else you do.”

Phoenix was previously nominated in the category for his role in Walk the Line, which he also alluded to at the beginning of his acceptance speech.

“I was here many years ago, and I couldn’t fully appreciate it at the time,” he admiitted. “I now realize how fortunate I am to be a part of this community. I have such reverence for actors and what we do. I’m really honored to be here.”

Finally, he talked about deceased Dark Knight star Heath Ledger, whom Phoenix not only called his favorite actor, but someone “I’m standing here on the shoulders of.”