Joaquin Phoenix Among Stars Arrested at Climate Change Protest

Variety is reporting that Joaquin Phoenix was arrested, along with other climate change protestors at Jane Fonda’s climate change event on Friday.

Per the outlet, Jane Fonda’s last Fire Drill Friday protest in Washington, D.C., saw the actor march with hundreds, including stars Martin Sheen, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Susan Sarandon, and give a speech about the effects of the meat and dairy industries on climate change. 147 protesters were arrested in total for the unlawful demonstration.

Since October, Fonda and other actors, including Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Sally Field and Catherine Keener, have been arrested for civil disobedience, as they advocated for a Green New Deal, among other demands.

This week, Phoenix attended the protest, standing alongside Fonda onstage to deliver a short speech. In her introduction, Fonda called Phoenix “one of the greatest living actors today.”

“Something I think isn’t oftentimes talked about in the environmental movement or in the conversation about climate change is that the meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change,” he said. “I think sometimes we wonder what we can do in this fight against climate change and there’s something that you can do today, right now, and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume.”

Phoenix had yet to be released at press time.