João Félix wins 2019 Golden Boy Award

Atletico Madrid starlet João Félix has been named the Golden Boy winner for 2019.

The Portuguese sensation, signed by Atléti for €126m in the summer, shone for Benfica in 2018/19, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists.

He became the youngest hat-trick scorer in Europa League history back in April and has impressed at Atlético since his big money move.

He bagged 20 goals and 11 assists in 2019 to see off competition from the likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and Erling Braut Håland.

The 20-year-old follows on from last year’s winner Matthijs de Ligt, and previous big names to win the award including Kylian Mbappe, Cesc Fabregas, Wayne Rooney and a certain Leo Messi.