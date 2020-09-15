JK Rowling’s New Book, ‘Troubled Blood’ Sparks Outrage

JK Rowling has sparked outrage from the LGTBQ+ community and its allies with the hashtag #RIPJkRowling trending on Twitter.

The author of the Harry Potter series and other books who has been very vocal of her wariness about transgenderism has authored a new book ‘Troubled Blood’, which centres around a cis man who is a serial killer and dresses up like a woman to murder his victims.

Many have tagged the content of the 55-year-old’s new book, slated for release later this week as transphobic.

Both fans and non-fans of JK Rowling took to Twitter to declare her “dead” making #RIPJKRowling the number one trending hashtag worldwide on the Twitter trending chart.

JK Rowling has been accused of transphobia multiple times due to her stance on LGBTQ issues.

See some of the reactions below.

There are plenty of books to read by authors that aren't transphobic. #RIPJKRowling https://t.co/K6HVI4WxNt — Bitch Media (@BitchMedia) September 14, 2020

it has been recently revealed that daniel radcliffe, actor and star of the harry potter films, was in fact the real author of the harry potter novels but jk rowling, who was apparently jealous of radcliffe’s remarkable genius and prodigy, had stolen all the credit. #RIPJKRowling pic.twitter.com/1Ew3pGxnkh — ✧ 🧚‍♀️ ✧ (@angelonshrooms) September 14, 2020

So, I just noticed #RIPJKRowling is trending. Fuck off, you fascistic woke pricks. — Anna Slatz is a Psyop | အန်နာ (@YesThatAnna) September 14, 2020

#RIPJKRowling nooo cant believe she died nooooo guess we'll never have to deal with her transphobic bullshit again ooohhhhh pic.twitter.com/T3O7RChEZ3 — gomotion / Jodie (@gomotion_) September 14, 2020

