JK Rowling’s New Book, ‘Troubled Blood’ Sparks Outrage

JK Rowling has sparked outrage from the LGTBQ+ community and its allies with the hashtag #RIPJkRowling trending on Twitter.

The author of the Harry Potter series and other books who has been very vocal of her wariness about transgenderism has authored a new book ‘Troubled Blood’, which centres around a cis man who is a serial killer and dresses up like a woman to murder his victims.

Many have tagged the content of the 55-year-old’s new book, slated for release later this week as transphobic.

Both fans and non-fans of JK Rowling took to Twitter to declare her “dead” making #RIPJKRowling the number one trending hashtag worldwide on the Twitter trending chart.

JK Rowling has been accused of transphobia multiple times due to her stance on LGBTQ issues.

