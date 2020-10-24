JJC Skillz and Soso Soborekon Tear into Each Other Over Former President Jonathan

It was no small drama on social media on Friday, October 23, 2020 when Abdul Rashad Bello aka JJC Skillz and Soso Soborekon dragged each other over political affiliations.

The episode started after the former 5 Star entertainment label executive had taken to his Instagram page to hail former President Jonathan for his administration, listing off things like price of fuel, handling critism, etc., compared to what is currently obtainable in the present administration.

Well, JJC Skillz did not share the same sentiments as Soso Soberekon and left the comment “What?” under the post.

In an attempt to defend himself, Soberekon went on to note that Jonathan was a far better president and proceeded to say that Bello shouldn’t forget that his wife, ace actress, Funke Akindele cpaigned for the APC.

That slight wasn’t going to stand as JJC Skillz defended the honour of his better half, telling the pro-Jonathan Soso to get his facts right because his wife did no such thing. Bello further stated that the former was being defensive because he “chopped money” and should therefore, shut up.

Left without further ammunition on the particular subject to deliver a striking retort, Soso went on to say; “No need for insults. Your HUSBAND, Funke is my friend except I for post the video evidence, gigolo”.

Well, Abdul Rashad Bello had the perfect response to that and replied;

“My masculinity is not in question. You’re diverting. Promoting and elevating a person that looted this nation. YOU GOT PAID AND NOW YOU PROBABLY WANT A POSITION Abi. And just in case you don’t know my story. Guy let me make it clear. I’m a KING that found a QUEEN and we built our EMPIRE. CLEAN MONEY. Can you say the same about yourself?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

