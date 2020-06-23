Jimmy Kimmel in Fresh Blackface Scandal as his Cancellation Party Trends on Twitter

Late night show host, Jimmy Kimmel is battling a fresh blackface scandal.

The host TV host who announced he was taking a break off his show for a few months, is getting dragged after old sketches of him imitating Snoop Dogg and George Wallace resurfaced.

Also, an episode from Comedy Central’s “The Man Show” shows Kimmel wearing a blackface to portray NBA star, Karl Malone and a large-bodied talk show host that was made to look like Oprah Winfrey. Kimmel called the character, “Oprah Jimfrey.

Another instance he’s being dragged for is singing a song where he calls Santa a “fat ni*** in a sleigh giving sh*t away” and references a “n**** in the manger.”

Twitter is rife with tweets calling for Jimmy Kimmel to be cancelled with the show host yet to respond to the new wave of scandal.

There’s no telling if this fallout will affect Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Emmy Awards on Sept. 20.

