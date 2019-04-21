Jim Iyke Welcomes Second Child: “A Lion Begets a Lion!”

Congratulations to Jim Iyke!

The actor-business has taken to his Instagram to announce the arrival of his second child with an unnamed woman, with a caption in which he celebrated this newborn son who he described as a “lion”, like his father.

Recall that the Iyke and Dana Kinduryte welcomed their first son Harvis Chidubem Iyke on September 1st, 2015. Now, the actor is a dad again and fans are happy for him.

He wrote:

I’m ultra private with my family. But this is the rarest of moments. Back to 2 hrs sleep nightly. Back to cat naps with my subconscious peaked for the slightest movement. Back to groggy mornings and big unknowing smiles.

Welcome home King.

I can’t find the right words now. Every being in me is pulsating with raw primordial energy.

A Lion begets a Lion.

Welcome to my Pride, dear son.

Thank you for choosing me to be your Papa.

Thank you, Lord for yet another blessing this year. I don’t know what I’m doing right to deserve it all.

It takes a man to bring a child home. It takes a community to raise him.

My people, please welcome my king.

Welcome home JJ.

Let’s have the fun of our lives! 💪🙌

HAPPY EASTER EVERYBODY!

#JJCHRONICLES