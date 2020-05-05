Jim Iyke shares adorable photo of son, Harris Chidubem

Nollywood bad boy Jim Iyke, real name James Ikechukwu Esomugha, has shared an adorable photo of his son, Harvis Chidubem Ikechukwu.
The actor/model took to his Instagram page to gush over the little man who bears a striking resemblance to him.
Sharing the adorable photo of his son, Jim Iyke wrote;
“ALL THIS DUDE WANNA DO IS GRAB MY SHADES, DON IT, SIT BACK AND OBSERVE EVERYONE QUIETLY.
SOMETIMES, ITS LIKE WATCHING A COMPACT, REAL-LIFE VERSION OF MY MANNERISMS IN AN OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE. ITS AS UNCANNY AS IT IS SURREAL.
MR. JJ IS MY MONDAY MOTIVATION”.
How sweet!
See photo below: