Jim Iyke, Adesua Etomi, Joke Silva Star in ‘The Set Up’ [Trailer]

Nollywood A-listers Joke Silva, Jim Iyke, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Kehinde Bankole, are co-stars in Niyi Akinmolayan’s directed movie titled ‘The Set Up.’

The much-anticipated film also features supporting performances from Ayoola Ayoola, Marie Humbert, Damilare Kuku, Wendy Lawal, and Uzor Arukwe.

Written by Chinaza Onuzo (The Arbitration, The Wedding Party 2, New Money and Up North) and Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan (The Arbitration, The Wedding Party 2 and Chief Daddy).

The Set Up is the story of Chike (Adesua Etomi-Wellington) a young drug smuggler who gets more than she bargains for and is drawn into a web of deceit when she is hired by a socialite (Jim Iyke) to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress (Dakore Egbuson-Akande).

The official Instagram page of “The Set Up” movie has also been whetting fans appetites with short clips from the making of the movie.

“On August 9, we can guarantee two things; The SetUp will be in cinemas nationwide and you’re in for the ride of a lifetime!

“Ladies and Gentlemen hold on to your seats, as we present the official trailer, one of the post reads.”

Watch the official trailer:

