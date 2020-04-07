Jim Carrey’s Book ‘Memoirs and Misinformation’ Publication Postponed

THR is reporting that Alfred A. Knopf has decided to delay publication of the new book co-written by Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon.

Per the outlet, Memoirs and Misinformation was originally set to be published on May 5. The book’s tentative publication date is now Oct. 6.

The report continued:

In Memoirs and Misinformation, Carrey presents a semi-autobiographical novel described as “a deconstruction of persona.” Throughout the book, Carrey and Vachon narrate a story about about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, addiction to relevance, fear of personal erasure and “a cataclysmic ending of the world — apocalypses within and without.”

We can’t wait.