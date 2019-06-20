Jim Carrey has explained why he doesn’t take selfies with fans.

The actor sat down with the folks at Hollywood Reporter for a roundtable chat alongside Henry Winkler, Ted Danson, Timothy Simons, Don Cheadle, and Sacha Baron Cohen, where each star shared interesting details, with Carrey explaining why he chooses not to take pictures with his fans.

The comedy actor said he struggled to deal with all the publicity around him at the peak of his fame. “People create your life. They take elements that are true and they put it in an article so that article looks legit, and yet there’s so much of the article that isn’t true,” he stated. “So that’s something to teach you that, ‘Hey, you know what? In order to go forward, I have to let go of what this creation is.'”

He added that fans often perceive people as different to what they’re actually like in real life, due to the characters they portray. “Many of the things I do have to do with the disappointment of creating a winning personality in the world and then, eventually, for your own sanity and freedom, letting it go.” He then referred to Winkler, explaining, “I mean there’s The Fonz sitting right here who can speak to that.”

Carrey continued, “I dropped the whole trying to be something for somebody a long time ago. I don’t feel there is a pressing responsibility to please everyone. I’m not unkind to people, but I would much prefer saying hello and ‘who are you’ and ‘what are you doing today’ to giving a selfie. Because selfies stop life. You go (contorts his face), ‘Eeehh.’ And then it’s going on Instagram to give people a false sense of relevance. Everybody was so gaga about Steve Jobs, but I picture him in hell running from demons who want a selfie.”