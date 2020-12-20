Jim Carrey Steps Down as Joe Biden on ‘SNL’

Jim Carrey will no longer play Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live.

According to THR, the actor has stepped down from the role for Alex Moffat, and this comes after Carrey played the President-Elect in the first six episodes of the season leading up to and immediately following the election.

Announcing the news on his social media, Carrey wrote, “Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

His role was in contract to Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of Donald Trump, which he played throughout the current president’s term in office.

See his tweet below:

