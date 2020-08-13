Jill Scott to Play Mahalia Jackson in New Biopic

Billboard is reporting that Jill Scott has been signed on to play the queen of gospel Mahalia Jackson in a new biopic, Mahalia!, which will be produced by Jamie Foxx and Queen Latifah.

The outlet adds that the script is penned by Richard Hocutt, Mark Gould and Tricia Woodgett, and is based on the novel Mahalia Jackson by Darlene Donloe.

This deal also reportedly comes with the rights to Jackson’s entire catalog of hits including “How I Got Over,” “His Eyes Are on the Sparrow,” “Move On Up a Little Higher,” “Amazing Grace” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

Speaking about it, Queen Latifah said in a statement: “This is such an incredibly important story to tell and we’re thrilled to work with Jamie on the project. Shakim and I are also looking forward to reteaming with our Clark Sisters producing partner, Holly Carter, to share Mahalia’s inspiring journey to becoming the Queen of Gospel music.”

We can’t wait!

