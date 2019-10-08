Jigawa Governor appoints aides for his 3 Wives

Muhammad Abubakar, governor of Jigawa state, has appointed 66 aides including one for each of his three wives.

A copy of the list of appointees published by the governor’s office on Monday shows 15 special advisers, two senior special assistants and 49 special assistants.

The state currently has only 11 commissioners appointed about four months after Abubakar assumed office in May.

Three of the special assistants were assigned to each of the governor’s wives.

Sa’adatu Bashir Moh’d was named, “Special Assistant to Her Excellency, The First Wife of the Executive Governor of Jigawa State,” while Mariya Mohammed Muktar was named, “Special Assistant to Her Excellency, The Second Wife of the Executive Governor of Jigawa State”.

Also, Aisha Garba is the “Special Assistant to Her Excellency, The Third Wife of the Executive Governor of Jigawa State”.

Some of the other positions include special assistants on street light, population control, desert encroachment, cluster bearing, “J Power” and sanitation (besides the one on environment).

Interestingly, the deputy governor’s office has just one special assistant on the list of appointees.