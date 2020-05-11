Jidenna Surprises Fans With a Photo of His Mother, Tama Mobisson

Jidenna often keeps his family business away from his social media, but yesterday he surprised fans with a rare photo of his mother, Tama Mobisson.

The rapper-singer was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to Tama, an accountant at that time, and Oliver Mobisson, a Igbo academic.

Jidenna has since been waxing stronger in his career in the music and had made sure to keep his family business away from the spotlight.

Well, yesterday, being Mother’s Day, he surprised fans on social media with a photo of himself and his ma. “This is where “Sir Ambrose” gets his hair from…and a whole lot more. Love you forever, Ma #HappyMothersDay,” he said in his heartwarming post.

Check them out below:

