Jidenna Drops New Song, “Feng Shui” Off “Insecure” Season 4 Soundtrack

Jidenna is back with a new song, Feng Shui, off Issa Rae’s “Insecure”season 4 soundtrack.

Per Okay Africa, the song is an upbeat production built on, what sounds like, a sped-up highlife guitar sample and 808s-meet-afro-fusion beat work. It’s definitely an uplifting one.”

And speaking about the song, Jidenna said this on his Twitter: “wanky new tune alert via @insecurehbo! 🔊 That Feng Sui. Big ups to @issarae @theraedio for showing love to the record. Listen for me on this week’s episode. Link in bio to jam now.”

Listen below:

