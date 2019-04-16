Jhené Aiko Writes Big Sean a Heartfelt Note: ‘I Love You Beyond Measure’

Jhene Aiko still has great love and respect for her ex Big Sean.

The singer opened up to the rapper and to her fans about how she still feels for him, and this was triggered by the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Sean had posted a video in which he spoke about Hussle, and one of those who commented was Aiko, who let him know that she will always have his back.

“You are so special. To me. To the world. While we’re both still on this planet I just want to say… I love you beyond measure,” she wrote. “Even tho I get big mad and u trigger the fuck out of me. U make me feel. And I appreciate that. Because I thought I was dead inside. My ego has no say when it comes to you. And my heart has been broken a thousand times just to expand. It always finds room for you.”

She also reflected on the end of their relationship together, adding that she wants him to know that she remembers “the good and the bad” of their time together.

“I love you from this life to the next and all the other lives we’ve known each other before,” she continued. “Imma always talk my shit. But Imma always have ur back.”

See the comment below:

Wow, what Jhene had to say to Big Sean. That’s real. pic.twitter.com/Uo7S7ba4mZ — . (@katiebandz_) April 13, 2019