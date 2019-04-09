Jhene Aiko Suspends the Release of Her Album to Honour Nipsey Hussle

Your favourite superstars are still mourning Nipsey Hussle, with some suspending the release of new music until they are done mourning.

And this includes iconic singer, Jhene Aiko, who told a fan yesterday that she is taking the month off to honour the late legendary rapper.

Asked when she is dropping new music, she said:

“Our of respect for Nipsey, I will be postponing the release of the new music I planned on releasing this month. Until I feel the time is right.

I want to take the time to remember and reflect on the life of he legendary Nipsey Hussle. Thank you for your understanding. Long live NH.

