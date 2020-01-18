Jhené Aiko Shares New Song “P*$$Y FAIRY (OTW)”

Jhené Aiko is back with a new song.

The singer has shared a brand new song called “P*$$Y FAIRY (OTW),” which marks her first track of the year, and it comes with an accompanying music video, featuring Aiko and a partner performing a choreographed dance for the song.

Only in November of last year, Aiko and Big Sean teamed up for a track called “None of Your Concern.” Her last studio album was 2017’s Trip, but she’s released a handful of singles since, including “Triggered,” “Sativa” (with Rae Sremmurd), and more.

Watch the latest single below: