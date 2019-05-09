Jhene Aiko Says Her New Song “Triggered” Isn’t A Big Sean Diss

Jhene Aiko has set the records straight after her fans began speculating that her new song “Triggered” was a diss targeting her former partner Big Sean.

According to the singer, the song was a cathartic creation. “Triggered’ was a moment, a moment that for me has passed. it is new to you because ur just now hearing it, but for me… it’s something I moved on from the moment I expressed it,” she wrote.

She continued, “triggered is NOT a diss song. it is a moment of talking shit out of frustration and passion. it’s was a moment of exaggerated expression when I was feeling lost and weak. no one is to be blamed or bashed for how I was feeling in that moment. I am in control of my feelings.”

“This is how I paint,” she added, “this is me yelling and throwing paint at a canvas… then going out into the world feeling less tension, more open… more loving. going to bed feeling less stressed, more optimistic.”

See her tweets below:

