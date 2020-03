Jhene Aiko has returned with a stunning new album, Chilombo.

Speaking with Billboard about her new album Chilombo, the Los Angeles-bred singer said, “In a sense, I am like a volcano, and this album is an eruption.”

The album dropped at midnight (EST). It features the first single “P*$$y Fairy (OTW),” and has assists from Big Sean, H.E.R., Miguel, Future and more.

Chilombo is the followup to 2017’s Trip.

Stream below: