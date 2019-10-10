Jhené Aiko Releases ‘Triggered’ Remix Featuring 21 Savage & Summer Walker

Jhené Aiko, The soft-spoken singer-songwriter from Los Angeles has returned to release her latest track ‘Triggered’. Constructed as a freestyle, ‘Triggered’ is Jhené’s powerful return, as the singer does what she does best, and leaves her all on the track with her smooth and sumptuous vocals.

On ‘Triggered’ Jhené details to her fans what she has been through emotionally since the release of her last album “Trip”. She gives us a sample of what her life has been like since her last relationship and shares her raw emotions during this time. Never shy to poetically express her emotions through her music – ‘Triggered’ is no exception as Jhené shares with us this heartfelt song, another fine example of her amazing ability to captivate an audience through her voice.

Watch below: