Jesus stars as City thrash Burnley, 10-man Palace sink Bournemouth

Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City showed no signs of giving up on their Premier League title defence with a 4-1 victory at Burnley to cut the gap on leaders Liverpool back to eight points.

Pep Guardiola’s men have struggled to match the blistering standards they set in back-to-back title winning seasons early in this campaign, but looked more like their old selves in what could have been a tricky trip to Turf Moor.

Jesus made the most of his chance to shine in the absence of the injured Sergio Aguero with two brilliant finishes either side of halftime to end an eight-game goal brought before long-range strikes from Rodrigo and Riyad Mahrez moved City above Leicester into second place on goal difference.

Robbie Brady pulled a late goal back for Burnley, who remain in 11th on the log.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace moved up to fifth with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth despite playing for over 70 minutes with 10 men.

Mamadou Sakho was sent-off for the hosts for a wild challenge on Adam Smith, but Palace frustrated the Cherries and then struck 14 minutes from time when Jeffrey Schlupp burst through the Bournemouth defence and fired low and hard past Aaron Ramsdale.

It was a great night for Palace, who moved fifth with 21 points before Wednesday’s fixtures.