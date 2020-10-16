‘Jesus Christ is the only one more popular than me in the US’ – Trump

US President Donald Trump told loyalists in North Carolina on Thursday there is only one person more popular than himself…and that is Jesus Christ!

“Someone said to me the other day, ‘You’re the most famous person in the world by far.’ I said, ‘no I’m not.’ … They said, ‘Who’s more famous?’”

Even though some polls show his predecessor, Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle Obama, are among the most popular people in the United States, Mr Trump said he ranks second – ever.

The crowd roared its approval in the deeply religious southern state as the president laughed.

“I’m not taking any chances,” he told them. “Hey, I’m not having any arguments. Jesus Christ. … Let me look up, and I’ll say, it’s not even close.”

He laughed and the crows laughed harder.

But data compiled by 538 puts the president’s approval rating at 42.7 per cent and his disapproval mark at 54.3 per cent.

His recent low point came on 28 July, with an approval rating of 40.1 per cent and disapproval of nearly 56 per cent.

Those figures have mostly held in the mid-50s and low-40s for most of Mr Trump’s 4-year reign.

He also trails rival Joe Biden by eight points across national polls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

