Jessica White Announces Break up From Nick cannon with Topless Photo, Shoots Her Shot at Brad Pitt

Eternity has come to an end for Jessica White and Nick Cannon’s romance.

The model revealed that she has broken up with the actor and father of three who has a baby on the way with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell.

White released a topless picture of herself via her Instagram page to share the news of her single status, stating that someone who values you will not put themselves in a position to lose you.

She went further to request that someone let Brad Pitt know she’s now available and has a lot of pure love to give.

Recall that Nick Cannon is in the middle of a career crisis after he made some anti-semitic statements that got him fired by Viacom and we’re unsure if this has anything to do with the break up from Jessica White.

He is reportedly gearing up to sue the media giant to the tune of $1.5 bilion, the value of his hit show, Wild n Out.

