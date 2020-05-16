Jessica Alba Set to Star in New Netflix Thriller ‘Trigger Warning’

Jessica Alba has landed a new Netflix action role.

According to THR, the actress will star in Trigger Warning, a film which will be directed by Mouly Surya–the genius behind well-received Cannes entry Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts.

The report continued:

Trigger Warning centers on a traumatized veteran (Alba) who inherits her grandfather’s bar and faces a moral dilemma after learning the truth behind his untimely death. The film has a script from Josh Olson, who was nominated for an Oscar for the 2005 graphic novel adaptation A History of Violence, and John Brancato, whose credits include Terminator Salvation and the 2009 Bruce Willis sci-fi film Surrogates.

Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing, with Alba executive producing.