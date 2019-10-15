Jesse Jagz to drop new album, ‘Legacy’

Nigerian rapper Jesse Garba Abaga better known as Jesse Jagz is set to release his fourth studio album titled “Legacy”.

While no official release date has been confirmed, reports have it that it is expected to drop in the early months of 2020.

The upcoming album was announced by former label mate and rapper Iceprince on his Twitter page:

“LEGACY – An Album By @Jessejagz Wowww”

Jesse Jagz has been on the low since the release of his last studio album “Odysseus” in 2017, which didn’t reach the heights of his previous works.

The Jos-born emcee recently became the subject of social media conversation in the raging rap beef between Vector and M.I Abaga when the former r addressed Jesse’s relationship with his brother M.I in the diss track “Judas The Rat”.

Meanwhile, rapper Hotyce recently visited Jagz in Jos and confirmed that he is “cooking” something. He shared this on Twitter:

“I personally went to the studio in Jos to hear what the big hommie Jesse Jagz had cooking… All I can say is.”

