Jess Hilarious Reveals She’s Retiring Her ‘Jess with the Mess’ Show in the Wake of Chadwick Boseman’s Death

Chadwick Boseman’s death was tragic and painful and is making many people reconsider some of their actions including Jessica Moore popularly known as Jess Hilarious.

The comedienne while paying tribute to the Black Panther star, revealed in the comment section that she would be retiring her popular online show, ‘Jess with the Mess’.

The 28-year-old had poked fun at Boseman’s weight loss on the humorous commentary she runs on Instagram and feels remorseful, given that the late actor was suffering from an advanced stage of Colon Cancer.

Jess Hilarious revelaed that she was tired of talking about people and couldn’t sleep last night after hearing the news of Chadwick’s death.

She noted that you never know what someone is going through and said she was a little conflicted though because her fan base loves the humorous commentary.

We have our fingers crossed to see if she’ll follow through on that decision.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

