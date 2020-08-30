Jess Hilarious Reveals She’s Retiring Her ‘Jess with the Mess’ Show in the Wake of Chadwick Boseman’s Death

Chadwick Boseman’s death was tragic and painful and is making many people reconsider some of their actions including Jessica Moore popularly known as Jess Hilarious.
The comedienne while paying tribute to the Black Panther star, revealed in the comment section that she would be retiring her popular online show, ‘Jess with the Mess’.
The 28-year-old had poked fun at Boseman’s weight loss on the humorous commentary she runs on Instagram and feels remorseful, given that the late actor was suffering from an advanced stage of Colon Cancer.
Jess Hilarious revelaed that she was tired of talking about people and couldn’t sleep last night after hearing the news of Chadwick’s death.
She noted that you never know what someone is going through and said she was a little conflicted though because her fan base loves the humorous commentary.
Maaaan, my son woke me up a couple hours ago and said “mommy black panther died at 11:20pm.” Yo I told this little boy to gimme his damn phone and go to bed. I deleted tiktok off his phone because I thought it was some bullshit online filling my kid’s head. I woke back up and it was real. He was HURT that HIS ONLY BLACK SUPERHERO DIED😢 I’m so sorry Chad! But you know what, you didn’t want sympathy, you wanted to show your Greatness and what God could do through you while you were still here! Rest Up King T’Challa ❤️🙏🏾 WE WILL FOREVER LOVE YOU!
We have our fingers crossed to see if she’ll follow through on that decision.