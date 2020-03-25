Jeremy Renner reportedly has filed a request on Monday to lower the child support payment owed to his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco for their 6-year-old daughter Ava.

TMZ reports that Renner claims that his finances have taken a significant hit as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, especially since the projects that he had in the works will either be postponed or cancelled.

The actor apparently had come into 2020 with the understanding that it was going to be a light year for him, but he still had some opportunities lined up. Those plans, however, were thrown off track by the recent delays in filming.

“It is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year. As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed,” he said in his documents.

Renner also accuses Pacheco of recklessly managing the money that he has been giving her for their daughter’s housing, food, transportation, and clothing.

“Sonny’s voracious appetite for Jeremy’s money has no end in sight,” his attorney argues, per TMZ. He is asking that a judge hand over sole control of the funds in Ava’s account to his business managers. Renner has been giving Pacheco $30,000 per month, but is looking for those payments to be reduced to the aforementioned $11,000.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.