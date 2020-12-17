Jeremih Speaks About His Near-Death Experience With COVID-19

Jeremih has finally opened up about his battle with COVID-19 after spending weeks in a Chicago hospital.

Recall that news of his struggle with coronavirus was first made public on social media in mid-November by fellow artists like Chance the Rapper and 50 Cent. Last week, he said he was getting better.

Now, he has detailed his harrowing battle with the virus during a joint interview with Chance the Rapper on Sway’s Universe. The Chicago native, who called himself “living, walking testimony,” opened up about learning to walk again, suffering memory loss and more.

“I was really down bad for the last month and a half that I was in there,” he explained of his time at Chicago’s Northwestern Hospital. “I don’t even remember the day I went in there that’s how messed up I was.”

Jeremih revealed that the hospital initially blocked his mother, Gwenda Starling, from seeing him due to COVID restrictions but allowed her to see him after Chance the Rapper intervened. Although Jeremih doesn’t remember anything from being in the ICU, Starling has showed him photos.

“I had a tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really like in a dream, I woke up two times and all I remember seeing is a white light.”

He also added that he developed “multiple inflammatory syndrome” a “rare cause and effect” of the disease.

He continued:

“All my organs became inflamed. My heart started beating irregularly, my kidneys went out, my liver started to go bad. Mind you, I didn’t know what was gong on at the time. I was out. Once I was removed from ICU after that week and a half I was going through recovery where I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that stuff. Mind you, I’ve never been to a hospital in my entire life — not for a broken bone, not for nothing. So just to be in there I look at it as a blessing. As crazy as it might sound, I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break.”

Listen to the full interview below.

