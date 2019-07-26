Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Custom Versace Dress at 50th Birthday Party

Happy birthday to Jennifer Lopez!

The singer-actress turned 50 on Wednesday and celebrated this milestone in Miami with family and friends numbering 250 guests. And for the epic party, she stepped out in a strappy Versace, which THR says is similar to the black dress from the fall 2019 Versace runway reportedly sold for $14,975.

But frJ-Lo’s party, her favourite Italian designer — Donatella Versace — created a custom gilded version with a high slit and buckled “bondage straps. J.Lo completed the outfit with her dazzling engagement ring, diamond hoop earrings and a diamond Legacy ring by Lana Jewelry; a gold Versace clutch; and gold Atelier Versace sandals.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (10346991a)
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez 50th birthday celebration, Miami, Florida – 24 Jul 2019
Wearing Versace Same Outfit as catwalk model *10113238cz

