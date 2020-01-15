Jennifer Lopez Returns as the Face of Guess for its Spring 2020 Campaign

Jennifer Lopez is back being the face of Guess for its spring 2020 campaign.

Per THR, this news comes a year and a half after co-founder Paul Marciano resigned as executive chairman amidst sexual harassment accusations by five women. In January 2019, the fashion label announced Marciano would continue as chief creative officer with his employment at will.

Lopez’s latest campaign, released Tuesday, was art directed by Marciano and shot in Santa Monica. And J-Lo will also the star of Guess’ spring 2018 campaign.

THR adds that the “2020 Super Bowl halftime performer joined the brand in a “multifaceted partnership” in May 2019 for her “It’s My Party” concert tour. Guess designed official concert merch for sale, and Lopez’s back-up dancers were decked out in the label.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer back for a second campaign with Guess and Marciano,” Marciano said on Tuesday in a statement. “Jennifer continues to push boundaries in the music, fashion and film industries and represents everything a Guess Girl is – confident, sensual and adventurous. This campaign shines a spotlight on Jennifer’s natural beauty and showcases exactly why she is celebrated as a true icon.”