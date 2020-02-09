Jennifer Lopez finally has some words for critics who say her Super Bowl Halftime show was too sexy.

In case you missed it: the 50-year-old entertainer is receiving some mild backlash over her Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira. Though the show received an outpouring of praise, there was small—but very vocal—group of people who claimed the performance was too sexy.

“I think that’s honestly silliness,” Lopez told Variety about the criticism. “Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do. We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved.”

Shortly after the Super Bowl broadcast, Ohio minister Dave Daubenmire announced he was considering taking legal action against the NFL over the halftime show. He described it as a “strip club performance” that was “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

Lopez insisted the show was actually intended to inspire the youth.

“That small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in,” Lopez said. “The message of standing up for yourself, being a women — that’s what I want to pass on to little girls — everything about you — be proud of it. I’m very proud of the performance that night.”

And we agree with her.