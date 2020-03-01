Jennifer Lopez Discusses Oscars Snub in a Chat with Oprah Winfrey

Jennifer Lopez has finally spoken up after she was didn’t make the Oscars 2020 nominations for her performance as stripper Ramona.

“I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it,” the star told Oprah Winfrey, per THR, during a sit-down interview Saturday at the Los Angeles stop for Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour. “There were so many articles, I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to happen, if it doesn’t you’re crazy.’ I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my god, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like ‘Ouch,’ it was a little bit of a letdown. Also I felt like my whole team — most of my team has been with me for years, 20, 25 years — and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit.”

She continued, pairing that disappointment with her other successes, saying: “I had to re-examine like ‘Why do you do this, what are you so sad about right now? You just had the most amazing year of your life — you just had the biggest opening of a movie in your career, you just walked the runway in Milan and had a fashion moment, you’re doing the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks, what is it?'”

“And you want people’s validation,” she added. “You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, ‘No you don’t need that, you do this because you love it,” eventually realizing that “I don’t need this award right here to tell me that I am enough.”

The conversation with JLo headlined a day full of wellness as part of Winfrey’s national WW-sponsored tour, which also included mediation leader Julianne Hough, Jesse Israel, and WW CEO Mindy Grossman.