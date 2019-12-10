Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her Gold Globes Nomination in Moving Video

Jennifer Lopez woke to a surprise yesterday: she snagged a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Ramona in Hustlers.

The excited singer-actress took to her Instagram to celebrate, noting that it’s been 20 years since she was last nominated for a Golden Globe when she played Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the 1997 musical drama Selena.

“I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this incredible honor,” she said in the video. “I am humbled and so excited to be recognized for this role as Ramona in Hustlers.”

And the making of the film was a hustle itself, Lopez described. “Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honor and challenge to bring her to life,” she wrote for the caption. “Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-a– women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!!”

And this comes a day after she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the Critics Choice Awards and won the Best Supporting Actress title from the LA Film Critics Association.