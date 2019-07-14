Jennifer Lopez Apologises After Her Concert Was Evacuated Due to Power Outage

Jennifer Lopez has shared a warmth note with fans after her concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden Saturday night was evacuated due to a widespread power outage in the city.

The outage was initiated by a transformer fire that started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue, according to the New York City Fire Department.

“They just told me to get off stage,” J. Lo said in a video clip on Twitter, filmed backstage and Madison Square Garden. “I was waiting there. Obviously all the power went out in the city and obviously here at Madison Square Garden.”

“They’re asking everybody to evacuate, very slowly and calmly,” she said in her update. “I am obviously heartbroken and devastated … I love you. I’m so sorry this happened in the middle of our moment,” said J. Lo.

In a second video, she added: “I just don’t even know what to say. I just want you guys to know that you’re gonna get your money’s worth, that we are going to come back and we’re gonna do an amazing show for you. I am so sorry that this happened. Obviously it was beyond all of our control. The building handled it very well. They did the smartest thing for everybody’s safety.”

